Robert Pattinson Leads the James Bond Race With a Three-Film Test Deal

The race for 007 may have a leader. Robert Pattinson has emerged as the frontrunner to play James Bond in Amazon MGM's reboot from director Denis Villeneuve, Puck's Matt Belloni reported, according to a roundup from One Mann's Movies.

The finalists who screen-tested were Pattinson, Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden and Josh O'Connor, per the report.

The deal terms tell the story

The test deals are where Pattinson stands apart. O'Connor and Lowden signed four-film deals, the report said. Pattinson negotiated a three-film commitment and more money.

That gap matters. A shorter commitment at a higher price gives Pattinson more flexibility than his rivals and signals how much leverage the frontrunner holds at this stage. Hoult and Turner also made the final round of screen tests.

The question of Batman also hangs over the casting. The report said Amazon believes Pattinson will be done with the Caped Crusader after the sequel now shooting, which would clear his schedule for a long run as 007.

Nothing is final. Villeneuve has said the casting process is ongoing, and Amazon MGM had no comment. The director's Dune: Part Three opens Dec. 18, so whoever lands 007 will step into the first Bond film under Amazon MGM as Villeneuve wraps his desert trilogy.

Pattinson first surfaced in the Bond conversation when Cup of Soul reported his James Bond screen test as the 007 search widened. Before that, Pierce Brosnan backed Callum Turner for the role.

Pattinson's run this year also includes the 40th American Cinematheque Award.