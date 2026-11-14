Jordan Fisher Will Play The Kid in Prince's 'Purple Rain' on Broadway in 2027

Prince's Kid has his star. Jordan Fisher will play The Kid in the Broadway musical adaptation of Purple Rain, producer Orin Wolf announced, theGrio reported.

The role marks Fisher's first time originating a character in a new Broadway musical. Previews begin March 12, 2027, at the Majestic Theatre, with opening night set for April 12, 2027.

A Prince team behind the show

Saheem Ali, who directed the Tony-nominated Buena Vista Social Club, directs. Peter Duchan wrote the book, Jason Michael Webb leads the music team and Ebony Williams choreographs. Former Prince bandmates Bobby Z and Morris Hayes serve as music advisers.

"We know that Jordan Fisher is an extraordinary talent," Ali said.

Set in Minneapolis in 1984, the musical follows The Kid, a gifted young musician trying to lead his band to success on a competitive club scene. It features more than 20 Prince songs, including "When Doves Cry," "I Would Die 4 U," "Take Me with You" and "The Beautiful Ones."

Fisher arrives with a deep Broadway résumé that includes Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd and Moulin Rouge! He most recently played Seymour in the Off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors. On screen, he appeared in To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Work It, Rent: Live! and Disney/Pixar's Turning Red. He also produced and starred in Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between.

Prince fans have more to look forward to before curtain. Prince's 3121 Las Vegas Live concert film hits more than 500 theaters Dec. 3.