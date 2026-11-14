'Kindergarten Cop' Twin Christian Cousins, Who Played Dominic, Dies at 43

Christian Cousins, one of the twin brothers who played little Dominic Palmieri in the 1990 Arnold Schwarzenegger comedy Kindergarten Cop, has died at 43, Newser reported, citing Page Six and People.

Cousins died last month, but the news only became public this week after family members shared it on Instagram. No cause of death was announced. Newser reported that he had been dealing with liver disease before his death.

A shared role in a Schwarzenegger hit

Cousins and his identical twin, Joey Cousins, split the part of Dominic in Kindergarten Cop, a common practice for twin child actors. The brothers were born March 17, 1983, in Orange County, California, and Christian earned a Young Artist Award as part of the film's ensemble cast, according to TV Guide.

The twins also worked on the TV series Knots Landing and in films including Critters 3 in 1991, Intruders in 1992 and Twin Sitters in 1994. IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes also list early TV credits on Father Dowling Mysteries and A Walton Thanksgiving Reunion.

Like many child actors of that era, Cousins stepped away from Hollywood as he got older. He later worked as an executive at a furniture company and co-owned a CBD business.

For a generation of moviegoers who grew up on Kindergarten Cop, the kids in Schwarzenegger's classroom were part of what made the film a family favorite, and Dominic was one of the faces fans remember.

Cup of Soul also remembered Irma P. Hall, the Soul Food star who died this week at 91.