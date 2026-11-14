Colombia's Wingo Launches Nonstop Bogotá-Puerto Plata Flights for the Holidays

The Dominican Republic's north coast just got closer to South America. Colombian airline Wingo has launched seasonal nonstop flights between Bogotá and Puerto Plata, putting the island's Atlantic beaches about three hours from the Colombian capital, Caribbean Journal reported.

Flights run twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, between Bogotá's El Dorado International Airport and Gregorio Luperón International Airport in Puerto Plata. Wingo is advertising introductory round-trip fares starting at $300, including taxes and fees.

Built for the holiday season

The initial schedule runs through Jan. 25, 2027, covering Christmas and New Year's. Wingo expects to offer about 9,000 seats this first season and says it is the only nonstop route between Colombia and Puerto Plata during that window.

The Monday and Friday timing lets travelers plan either a long weekend or a four-night midweek stay. Because Jan. 25 is the last day of the current schedule, anyone eyeing a late-January trip should lock in a return flight before booking a hotel.

Puerto Plata is the gateway to Playa Dorada, a resort area with all-inclusive hotels, an 18-hole golf course and Casa Colonial Beach & Spa, a 50-room boutique hotel with a rooftop infinity pool. The beach town of Sosúa sits close to the airport, and Cabarete draws visitors for water sports.

The route also works in reverse, giving north-coast residents of the Dominican Republic a direct way to reach Bogotá.

New Caribbean connections keep coming this winter. Read Cup of Soul's reports on interCaribbean's new Barbados-Martinique nonstop and Seabourn's Caribbean culinary program.