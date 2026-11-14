Kids' Choice Awards Air on CBS for the First Time Tonight With Host Alex Warren

The slime is moving to network TV. The 2026 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards air live tonight, Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Nickelodeon, the show's first-ever CBS broadcast, Paramount+ announced.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Alex Warren hosts the ceremony from Television City in Los Angeles. Chris Pratt receives the King of Comedy Award, and he is also nominated for voicing Mario in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. Paramount+ Premium subscribers can stream it live, and the show arrives on demand for all Paramount+ plans Sunday, Nov. 15.

Who's nominated

Taylor Swift leads with six nominations, while Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter have five each. Fans voted in 36 categories, including three new ones: Watch Party: Kids' Choice, Favorite On-Screen Duo/Trio and Favorite Clutch Player.

Zendaya, Zoe Saldaña and Cynthia Erivo are up for Favorite Movie Actress, and Dwayne Johnson is in the Favorite Movie Actor race. Cardi B and Karol G are nominated for Favorite Female Artist, and Abbott Elementary is up for Favorite Family TV Show alongside Wednesday and Stranger Things.

On stage, Jamie Miller opens the show with the U.S. TV debut of "Babydoll," in a dance medley that salutes moves from the 1980s to now, including a tribute to Janet Jackson. Ashe performs "Stop the Wedding!" and Sofi Tukker performs "TSUNAMI," their collaboration with Ryan Tedder. TVLine reported that Teyana Taylor and Keke Palmer are among the stars set to appear.

For more on tonight's nominees, see Cup of Soul's coverage of Karol G at the Latin Grammys and Cardi B and Teyana Taylor joining RuPaul's Drag Race.