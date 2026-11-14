Johnny Depp is back on top of the box office. Paramount's Ebenezer grossed $7.1 million on Friday, including $1.5 million from Thursday previews, and took the No. 1 spot domestically, MovieWeb reported, citing Deadline figures.

The gothic take on A Christmas Carol knocked Godzilla Minus Zero out of first place and gave Depp his first No. 1 film since Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in 2018.

On pace for $20 million-plus

The film is pacing toward a domestic opening north of $20 million, with a similar figure expected from 63 international markets. Deadline noted that a $20 million start would put Ebenezer close to where Depp's Black Mass opened with $22.6 million in 2015 and Public Enemies opened with $25.2 million in 2009.

The weekend is a split decision between critics and moviegoers. Ebenezer sits at 49% on Rotten Tomatoes, while World of Reel reported a 4.5-star PostTrak score from audiences.

Ti West directs, with Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge. Ian McKellen, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Rupert Grint and Andrea Riseborough also star, and the film opened in more than 3,500 North American theaters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie is the first big greenlight from Paramount's new leadership since last year's Skydance merger.

Godzilla Minus Zero now runs a strong second in its second weekend after opening to $31.6 million, the biggest debut ever for a live-action foreign-language film in North America.

Catch up on Cup of Soul's coverage of Ebenezer's Thursday previews, first reactions to Depp's Scrooge and Godzilla Minus Zero's record opening.