'Friday the 13th' Returns in 2027 as Steve Miner Directs Jason's First Film in Nearly 20 Years

Jason Voorhees is headed back to theaters. Steve Miner, the director who first put a machete in Jason's hands in Friday the 13th Part II and introduced the hockey mask in Part III, will direct a new Friday the 13th film set for 2027, Deadline reported.

The movie is the 13th entry in the franchise and the first since Warner Bros.' 2009 reboot. Fittingly, the news broke on Friday, Nov. 13. Emerging screenwriter David Fliegel is writing the script.

Who is behind Jason's return

The Barsamian family, which controls the franchise through Horror, Inc., is financing and producing, with CatchLight Studios as production partner. Cineverse holds North American distribution rights, including theatrical.

Miner said that when he put the hockey mask on Jason for Part III, he knew it would create a truly scary image, and that he is thrilled to come back and continue the legacy. Horror, Inc. executive vice president Robbie Barsamian said fans see Jason's identity as inseparable from Miner's creative choices.

The film follows Crystal Lake, the Peacock and A24 prequel series that premiered all eight episodes Oct. 15 with Linda Cardellini as Pamela Voorhees and Callum Vinson as a young Jason. Mike P. Nelson's short Sweet Revenge also marked the franchise's 45th anniversary under the Jason Universe banner Horror, Inc. launched in 2024.

The franchise began with the 1980 original, made for roughly $550,000, and the films have grossed nearly $450 million worldwide.

Read Cup of Soul's Crystal Lake review roundup for more on Cardellini's turn as Pamela Voorhees.