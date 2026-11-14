Lionel Richie Returns to the Stage at Wynn Las Vegas After Heart Procedure

Lionel Richie is back. The music legend returned to the stage Wednesday, Nov. 11, opening his "King of Hearts" residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas nearly two months after a heart procedure, TheGrio reported.

Richie, 77, greeted the crowd by declaring he was back and joked that he didn't know where he'd been. He told fans he was doing just fine and thanked them for caring about him, according to Good Morning America. He also joked that he would turn the night into a tribute to himself.

A tough year on the road

Richie's health troubles began in June, when he was hospitalized after feeling dizzy during a concert. He was hospitalized again at the end of August after falling ill during another show. In September, his representative said he had undergone a common procedure for atrial fibrillation, that it went perfectly and that he would be back on stage soon.

The procedure forced him to cancel dates on his tour with Earth, Wind & Fire, including stops in San Francisco, Chicago and Columbus, Ohio. Since then, Richie has also confirmed he will return as a judge for Season 25 of American Idol alongside Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood.

The "King of Hearts" residency runs through Jan. 9, 2027. Richie began his career with the Commodores before becoming a solo superstar, co-wrote "We Are the World" with Michael Jackson and has sold more than 100 million records.

For more on his touring partners, see Cup of Soul's review of Earth, Wind & Fire.