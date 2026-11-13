'Children of Blood and Bone' IMAX Screening: Thuso Mbedu, Regina King and Keke Palmer Turn Out in LA Ahead of Jan. 15 Release

Gina Prince-Bythewood brought Orïsha to IMAX headquarters in Los Angeles this week, hosting a special screening of Children of Blood and Bone two months before Paramount Pictures opens the fantasy epic in theaters Jan. 15, 2027.

Star Thuso Mbedu turned out with Oscar winner Regina King and Saniyya Sidney. Producer Matt Jackson and costume designer Charlese Antoinette Jones joined Prince-Bythewood, who directed the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Tomi Adeyemi, author of the bestselling novel. Keke Palmer came as a special guest.

A Black fantasy epic built for the biggest screens

The story follows a young woman on a quest to reclaim the magic violently stolen from her people. She and her brother ally with the king's daughter and son to fight back against his brutal rule. Paramount is releasing the film in Dolby Cinema, premium large formats and IMAX, the treatment studios usually save for the year's biggest tentpoles.

Mbedu leads a cast that includes Damson Idris, Amandla Stenberg, Tosin Cole, Cynthia Erivo, Lashana Lynch, Zackary Momoh, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Chiwetel Ejiofor, King, Idris Elba and Viola Davis. Sidney, Bukky Bakray and Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayra Starr round out an ensemble deep in African and diaspora talent.

The film reunites Prince-Bythewood with Mbedu, Davis and Lynch, her stars from The Woman King. Temple Hill and Sunswept Entertainment produced. The film has not yet been rated.

Children of Blood and Bone opens in theaters Jan. 15, 2027. Watch the latest trailer in Cup of Soul's new trailer report, and read our deep dive, The Gods Remember: Unpacking Children of Blood and Bone.