Tanerélle 'Simulation Blue': Atlanta-Born Singer Drops Debut Album, With Janelle Monáe Voicing Its Sci-Fi Trailer

After a decade of singles and EPs, Atlanta-born singer Tanerélle released her debut album, Simulation Blue, Friday, Nov. 13, on MNRK Music Group.

The 10 tracks tell one story: an alien experiences love for the first time through a simulation, and the search for romance becomes a journey into what it means to be human. Tanerélle says the album "examines the ways in which our longing for love shapes our identities."

The collaborators behind 'Simulation Blue'

Ambré, who contributed to H.E.R.'s Grammy-winning self-titled album, features on "Magic." Ugandan artist MAUIMØON joins on "Here They Come II," and Sabrina Claudio co-wrote "Ride (Interlude)." Tanerélle created, creatively directed and starred in the album's sci-fi trailer, shot entirely at home and directed by Zev York. Janelle Monáe, one of her childhood influences, voices the Earth Archives Player.

Raised by a single mother in Atlanta on Ray Charles, OutKast, Ludacris and Usher, Tanerélle has passed 300 million streams, performed on COLORS and toured with Ari Lennox and JoJo. Her music has played in Insecure and She's Gotta Have It, and she co-composed the score for Nanny, the Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner.

She is also onstage in Passing Strange at Pasadena Playhouse through Nov. 29. Stream Simulation Blue here.