Latin Grammys 2026: Karol G and Xavi Win Two Each as Karol G Goes Mariachi on 'Ese Hombre Es Malo'

Karol G and Xavi each won two awards at the 27th Latin Grammy Awards Thursday night in Las Vegas, and Karol G delivered one of the night's boldest performances.

Karol G won best urban music album for Tropicoqueta and best reggaeton performance for "Verano Rosa" with Feid. Xavi won best contemporary Mexican music album for Dosis and best regional song for "No Capea" with Grupo Frontera.

Karol G takes on música mexicana

The Colombian superstar performed "Ese Hombre Es Malo," from Tropicoqueta, as a mariachi number. It opened on sweeping strings before moving into huapango rhythms and traditional instrumentation, a full turn into Mexican regional music on music's biggest Latin stage.

Xavi performed "Dosis" and his winning "No Capea" backed by a large live ensemble and a dozen dancers. Bad Gyal joined Daddy Yankee's run through reggaeton history and performed "Dura."

Best new artist nominee Delilah took part in the Best New Artist Showcase during Latin Grammy week. All of the artists are signed to Interscope Capitol and its affiliated labels.