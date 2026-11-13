'How to Rob a Bank' Now in Theaters: Zoë Kravitz, Nicholas Hoult and Pete Davidson Lead David Leitch's Viral Heist Thriller

Director David Leitch's new action film, How to Rob a Bank, opened in theaters nationwide Friday, Nov. 13, with a crew of robbers who livestream their own heists.

In Amazon MGM Studios' R-rated thriller, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts its jobs online. The viral fame puts them in the sights of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer, and the crew keeps pushing anyway, toward its most ambitious heist yet.

Who's in 'How to Rob a Bank'

Nicholas Hoult and Zoë Kravitz lead a cast that includes Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, Christian Slater, Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly. Mark Bianculli wrote the script. Brian Grazer produced with Leitch through 87 North and Imagine Entertainment.

Leitch, the director of Bullet Train, The Fall Guy and Atomic Blonde, takes his stunt-driven style into the creator economy. Sawai arrives off her Emmy-winning run in Shōgun, and Feliz off The Penguin.

How to Rob a Bank is rated R for language, some violence and brief drug use. Showtimes and tickets are at the film's official site.