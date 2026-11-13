Johnny Depp's 'Ebenezer' Opens With $1.5 Million in Thursday Previews

Johnny Depp's return to studio filmmaking is off to its first count. Paramount's Ebenezer earned $1.5 million from Thursday previews that began at 2 p.m., Deadline reported.

The studio hopes the PG-13 take on Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will make at least $20 million domestically this weekend, enough for a No. 1 debut. Paramount also expects about $20 million from 63 international markets, including Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan and Korea, for a worldwide start near $40 million.

A test for Depp and Paramount

Ti West directs, with Depp as Ebenezer Scrooge. The Hollywood Reporter said the film is playing in more than 3,500 North American theaters and carries a $38 million budget. Ian McKellen, Sam Claflin, Daisy Ridley, Rupert Grint and Andrea Riseborough also star.

Deadline noted that Ebenezer is the first big greenlight from Paramount's new leadership since last year's Skydance merger. The studio built buzz back at San Diego Comic-Con, where Depp made a surprise appearance in character.

The preview number lands below the $3.7 million posted by Red One and the $2.2 million earned by Illumination's The Grinch, though Deadline cautioned that both are imperfect comparisons for a spooky holiday film. Boxoffice Pro had forecast a $20 million to $25 million opening, with GKIDS' Godzilla Minus Zero and Warner Bros.' The Cat in the Hat behind it in their second weekends.

Cup of Soul has tracked the film all week. Read about the opening-weekend tracking, first reactions to Depp's Scrooge and our interview with Tramell Tillman.