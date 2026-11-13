Pixar's 'Gatto' Full Trailer Brings Laurence Fishburne's Feline Mob Boss to Venice

Pixar's next original film is coming into focus. Disney and Pixar premiered the full-length trailer for Gatto on Thursday, Nov. 12, Dark Horizons reported. The animated feature opens in theaters March 5, 2027.

Laurence Fishburne voices Rocco, the ruthless feline mob boss of Venice, Italy. Mark Ruffalo plays Nero, a black cat who, after years of getting by in the canal city, starts to wonder whether he has lived the right lives. Nero owes Rocco a debt, and that pressure pushes him into an unlikely friendship that may lead him to his purpose.

A first for Pixar's look

Gatto comes from director Enrico Casarosa and producer Andrea Warren, the team behind the Oscar-nominated Luca, with Pete Docter as executive producer. Pixar first teased the film with a short trailer in June that introduced Nero and Rocco during a comic interrogation scene. The film uses a painted, brushstroke style that is new for the studio, built from more than 65,000 oil-painted frames by a team of over 100 artists.

Oscar winner Dario Marianelli (Atonement) composed the score, with compositions by Slovak violinist Barbora Botošová. A new short, Loving Dory, will play before the feature in theaters.

The voice cast also includes Bianca Babaşa, Sherry Cola, John Turturro, Isabella Rossellini, Rhys Darby, Jason Schwartzman, Natasia Demetriou, Jamie Demetriou, Jason Mantzoukas and Tracey Ullman.

For Fishburne, the Matrix and Boyz n the Hood star, it's another high-profile genre role. Revisit Cup of Soul's coverage of Fishburne joining The Witcher as Regis and Craig Robinson on joining Pixar's Toy Story 5.