Seabourn Brings Caribbean Flavors Onboard With New Rum and Culinary Program This Season

Seabourn wants guests to taste the islands before they step ashore. The luxury cruise line is rolling out new Caribbean culinary programming aboard Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Quest starting this month, the company announced Thursday, Nov. 12.

The program debuts during the 2026-2027 Caribbean season, which runs from November through March and includes 20 departures of seven to 16 days. Those sailings call at 24 ports across 19 islands and countries, departing from Barbados, Sint Maarten, Miami and San Juan, Puerto Rico.

What's on the menu

Sailaway parties will serve regional bites such as mini jerk chicken sliders, Caribbean lobster rolls and plantain and avocado wraps. Dinners include a Caribbean seafood boil with warm-water lobster and blackened snapper, followed by Caribbean rum cake. Seabourn Square adds a Cuban-style roast pork sandwich, and Jamaican Blue Mountain Coffee is available on request.

Aboard Seabourn Ovation, select sailaways feature a "Rum by Latitude" cocktail tied to each port, including a Pitons Punch for St. Lucia, a Vieux Ami Punch for Martinique and a White Gun Punch for Grenada.

Ashore at Carambola Beach in St. Kitts, the line's "Caviar in the Surf" event adds a fresh sugar cane juice station, with options such as cane and lime or cane and ginger.

Michael Stendebach, Seabourn's senior vice president of guest experience and product development, said the Caribbean offers a chance to tell each destination's story through its flavors, ingredients and traditions. Seabourn notes programming may vary by ship, itinerary and weather.

For more Caribbean travel news, see Cup of Soul's coverage of new nonstop flights between Barbados and Martinique and Royal Caribbean's new Caribbean season.