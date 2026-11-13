Brad Pitt Reunites With Apple After 'F1' for Darius Marder's 1970s Drama 'Connector'

Brad Pitt is heading back to Apple. The Oscar winner will star in Connector, a 1970s New York drama from Sound of Metal director Darius Marder, Apple Original Films announced Thursday, Nov. 12, TheWrap reported. Deadline first broke the news.

The film is pitched as a New York City epic about a working-class legend, an ironworker who walks the high steel and takes on challenges bigger than himself. Marder co-wrote the script with his sister, Nina Marder. The Playlist reported that Pitt and Marder had the film in development for some time and that it landed at Apple thanks to Pitt's track record with the studio.

A reunion after Apple's biggest hit

The deal reunites Pitt with the studio behind F1, which 9to5Mac called Apple's most successful film of all time. Apple TV's official account reposted the Deadline report Thursday, confirming the project.

Pitt will produce through his Plan B banner with Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, and Marder also produces. No supporting cast, production start or release window has been announced.

Connector marks Marder's first film since Sound of Metal, his narrative feature debut. That drama earned six Academy Award nominations, including best picture and best original screenplay, and won Oscars for sound and film editing. Marder also co-wrote The Place Beyond the Pines.

The new project adds to a busy run for Pitt, whose recent credits include F1 and Heart of the Beast, with The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth still to come. Catch up on Cup of Soul's coverage of Heart of the Beast's digital release and Pitt's return as Cliff Booth.