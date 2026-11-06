Jimmy' review: KJ Apa reintroduces the Jimmy Stewart a generation never met

Ask anyone under 30 about Jimmy Stewart and you'll probably get a polite shrug, or at best, "the person from the Christmas movie." That's the gap "Jimmy" quietly sets out to close. Directed by Aaron Burns and written by Justin Strawhand, the biopic opens in theaters Nov. 6 through Fathom Entertainment, and it argues that the man behind George Bailey was one of the most complicated stars Hollywood ever made and one of its bravest.

The film picks its window wisely. It opens with Stewart, played by KJ Apa, holding a best actor Oscar for "The Philadelphia Story," with Louis B. Mayer (Jason Alexander) mapping out his future and gossip columnist Hedda Hopper (Sarah Drew) circling. Then Stewart does the unthinkable. He walks away from the top of the business, enlists in the Army Air Corps, and refuses the safe assignment of making recruitment films. He wants to fly. By war's end he had piloted 20 combat missions over Europe and risen to colonel. He comes home a different man, and Frank Capra (Max Casella) is waiting with a script about a man who wishes he'd never been born.

To understand what younger audiences are missing, it is critical to acknowledge the contributions he made. In an era of tough-guy leading men, his power was in hesitation. The stammer, the drawl, the long pause before the right word: he made doubt magnetic. Watch him filibuster himself into collapse in "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," or unravel for Alfred Hitchcock in "Vertigo," and you're watching an American leading man let the audience see him as afraid. Decades before the industry discussed vulnerable masculinity, Stewart was performing it.

Then there's the irony baked into his best-known role. "It's a Wonderful Life" disappointed at the box office in 1946 and found its audience years later through endless TV broadcasts. For most viewers under 40, it's seasonal background noise, something playing while the wrapping paper comes off. "Jimmy" reframes it as what it was for Stewart: a war movie. George Bailey on that snowy bridge isn't just a desperate small-town banker. He's a combat veteran with no language yet for what he carried home.

The reframing is effective only if the lead remains intact, and the film is where skeptics should pay attention. When the first trailer dropped in December 2025, social media had jokes about the voice. Fair enough: A New Zealand-born actor, best known as Archie Andrews on "Riverdale," takes on the most imitated drawl in American film, which sounds like the setup for a punchline. But Apa doesn't do an impression. He builds the man from the inside, and the voice comes along with him. Even Stewart's daughter, Kelly Stewart-Harcourt, who makes a guest appearance in the film, said, "I don't see how they could have found anybody better."

Apa is strongest when the film lets him go quiet. Stewart rallying his crew carries the effortless charm audiences expect. The scenes that land come after the planes don't come back: Stewart writing to the families of men he lost, survivor's guilt settling into his shoulders, the drawl hardening into something closer to armor. Apa plays the famous voice as a mask a frightened man learned to hide behind, and that's a smarter choice than any impersonation.

The supporting cast gives him solid ground. Mayer, played by Alexander, sees an enlisted star as a lost asset, while Casella's Capra sees the wound and knows how to treat it. Neal McDonough plays Alexander Stewart, the father whose Presbyterian faith anchors his son, and Rob Riggle turns up as Col. Terrill. Faith runs through the film without turning it into a sermon. It isn't marketed as a Christian film, and it doesn't need to be.

The film isn't flawless. It plays like a traditional biopic, moving from milestone to milestone, and the Hollywood sequences, with their parade of famous names, feel more like a highlight reel than the war material, where the film finally breathes. Younger viewers raised on looser, more fractured screen biographies may consider the structure dated.

Still, "Jimmy" earns its place, especially for audiences who never learned why Stewart mattered. Imagine a contemporary A-lister, recently awarded an Oscar, abandoning the studios to pilot bombers over Germany. That happened. The film's real gift is that it sends you back to the source. Watch "Jimmy," then view "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington," "Rear Window," and "It's a Wonderful Life" with a new perspective. You'll realize the quiet man with the halting voice was never just the charming guy from the Christmas movie. He was the bravest man in the room, and he never had to raise his voice to prove it.

"Jimmy" opens in theaters nationwide Nov. 6 through Fathom Entertainment. Running time: 120 minutes.

You can hear Apa talk about transforming into Stewart here-https://www.cupofsoulshow.com/entertainmentnews/from-riverdale-to-wwii-icon-kj-apa-steps-into-his-biggest-role-yet-in-jimmy