Melanie Lynskey Leads 'Yellowjackets' Into Its Final Season in New Trailer

The survivors are home, but the woods are not done with them. Paramount+ has released the official trailer for the fourth and final season of Yellowjackets, which premieres Nov. 20 for subscribers on the Paramount+ Premium plan.

According to The Playlist, the last chapter pushes both timelines toward an ending. In the 1990s story, the surviving teens are back in their hometown of Wiskayok, New Jersey, trying to resume ordinary lives while the secrets of the wilderness follow them. In the present day, the adult survivors keep wrestling with their shared past as old betrayals and new threats strain their bonds.

The full ensemble returns for the last ride

Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Tawny Cypress, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sophie Thatcher, Samantha Hanratty, Courtney Eaton and Liv Hewson are back, along with Hilary Swank. The final season's guest stars include June Squibb, Elijah Wood, Molly Ringwald, Devon Sawa and Dulé Hill.

For Cup of Soul readers, the return of Cypress and Brown matters. They are among the Black actresses at the center of one of TV's most closely watched ensembles, and Hill's guest turn adds another familiar Black face to the show's farewell season.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, who return as showrunners and executive producers, the psychological horror series began with a plane crash that stranded a high school girls soccer team in the Canadian wilderness. Over three seasons, the story turned from survival drama to something far darker, tracking the rituals and violence the survivors spent 25 years trying to forget. Lionsgate Television produces the series for Showtime.

Cup of Soul has followed the road to the end, from the Season 4 renewal to why Season 4 will be the last.