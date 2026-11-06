Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Heads Back to IMAX 70mm Theaters Dec. 11

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is going back to the big screen. The Universal epic will return to about 1,000 North American screens, including IMAX and IMAX 70mm, starting Dec. 11, GamesRadar+ reported, citing Deadline. Awards Radar also confirmed the date, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

The December run arrives about three weeks after the nearly three-hour film lands on premium video on demand, 4K and DVD on Nov. 17.

A third theatrical run in one year

The return gives The Odyssey its third trip to theaters in 2026. The film opened July 17 and stayed on premium large-format screens through Sept. 30, then came back for a re-release that ran from Oct. 9 to Oct. 31. No end date has been announced for the new engagement.

The box office explains why Universal keeps bringing it back. The adaptation of Homer's epic poem has grossed more than $1.8 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and Universal's biggest release ever. Cup of Soul tracked that record run in "The Odyssey" Reigns.

The timing matters, too. A mid-December return puts the film back in front of audiences as awards voting heats up, and Universal has already been building its campaign, including Nolan Q&As moderated by Robert Downey Jr., Guillermo del Toro and Steven Spielberg.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, the warrior trying to get home after the Trojan War, with Anne Hathaway as Penelope. The ensemble also includes Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Himesh Patel, Jon Bernthal, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and John Leguizamo, giving Black and Latino moviegoers familiar faces inside the year's biggest blockbuster.

Pattinson's year is also drawing honors: he was named the 40th American Cinematheque Award recipient this week. Read Cup of Soul's review of The Odyssey.