Robert Pattinson Lands the 40th American Cinematheque Award After 'The Odyssey' and 'Primetime'

Robert Pattinson will receive the 40th American Cinematheque Award at a Feb. 9, 2027, gala at The Beverly Hilton, the Los Angeles nonprofit announced Thursday.

According to City News Service, via MyNewsLA, the honor puts Pattinson on a list of past recipients that includes Denzel Washington, Eddie Murphy, Michael B. Jordan, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Jodie Foster, Nicole Kidman and George Clooney.

American Cinematheque board chair Rick Nicita credited the actor's "fearless creative choices, and remarkable versatility" and said the group was glad Pattinson's filming schedule made the tribute possible.

A busy year that keeps getting busier

The February date falls in the thick of awards season, and Pattinson arrives with a crowded 2026 resume. He appears in Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, the Universal epic that has grossed more than $1.8 billion worldwide, and in A24's The Drama opposite Zendaya.

He also starred in and produced Lance Oppenheim's Primetime, playing journalist Chris Hansen. The film premiered at the Venice Film Festival in September and is the first feature from Pattinson's production company, Icki Eneo Arlo. Primetime has since earned three Gotham Awards nominations, including best feature. Read Cup of Soul's review of Primetime.

Next up, Pattinson returns to Arrakis in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya (see the latest trailer), and he is in production on Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II.

The award's history matters to Cup of Soul readers, too. Washington, Murphy and Jordan are among the Black artists the Cinematheque has celebrated over four decades, and Pattinson's latest honor connects him to that lineage during a season when Zendaya shares the screen with him in two of his 2026 releases.

The gala is the annual fundraiser for the American Cinematheque, which programs the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, the Aero Theatre in Santa Monica and the Los Feliz 3 Theatre.