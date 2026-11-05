Lindura and Brendan Morgan Star in Hallmark's 'Merry Memories,' Premiering Nov. 6

Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas is adding a story about family, service and the small traditions that hold people together. Merry Memories, starring Lindura and Brendan Morgan, premieres Friday, Nov. 6, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on Hallmark Channel and streams on Hallmark+ the next day.

What 'Merry Memories' is about

Lindura plays Michaela, a buttoned-up accountant who steps in to help her brother care for his young son, Danny, while Danny's mother is deployed with the military over Christmas. When Danny gets a school assignment to make a holiday scrapbook for his mom, Michaela ends up leaning on his substitute teacher, Bryan (Morgan), a free spirit whose creative, improvised approach runs straight into her need for control.

Their clashes turn into new holiday traditions and, this being Hallmark, a romance. Michaela learns to let go of perfect, while Bryan starts to rethink his life as a traveling substitute teacher. Newcomer Omi Fitzpatrick-Gonzales plays Danny in his Hallmark debut. Amy Force, whose credits include Melt My Heart This Christmas, directs.

Who's in it

Lindura is best known for playing Sydney Shandon for four seasons on Sullivan's Crossing, and she appeared earlier this year in Hallmark's Nothing But Love. Merry Memories puts her front and center as a Christmas romance lead.

Morgan is a familiar Hallmark face from Christmas with a Kiss and the Hearts Around the Table franchise, and he's also set to join Season 3 of Mistletoe Murders this month. Fitzpatrick-Gonzales has appeared in Netflix's Untamed and Hudson & Rex.

Why it matters

Holiday movies with a Black woman as the romantic lead are still far from the norm, even as networks have broadened their lineups. Merry Memories also centers a military family, a reminder that for many households the season includes an empty seat at the table. For viewers building a holiday watch list around Black and Brown talent, it's one to mark down.

Plan your season: Cup of Soul's 2026 Christmas Movie Guide, New Christmas Movies This Week (Nov. 2-8) and our Holiday Watch List.