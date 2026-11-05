Tami Roman Returns for Lifetime's 'Double Double Trouble 2'; Roger Cross Joins Sequel

Tami Roman is going back for double duty. Lifetime is making Double Double Trouble 2, a sequel to its thriller about identical twins, with Roman returning to play sisters Drea and Ali and also serving as an executive producer, Deadline reported.

Roger Cross, known for Fire Country and Dark Matter, co-leads as Randy, a new character. The movie is set to premiere in 2027; Lifetime hasn't announced a date.

What happens in the sequel

The new film picks up after Drea takes over her sister's life, from Ali's cooking show to her fiancé, Ryan. Her plan unravels when a hospital reveals that the real Ali survived. Drea has to keep the act going while the twins' aunt grows suspicious and Ryan notices his bride can't recall details of her own life. Randy, Ryan's long-lost twin brother, then steps into Ryan's identity, and once Ali's memory returns, the sisters face off again.

Sa'Rah L. Jones, who wrote the first movie, returns as screenwriter. James Bamford directs. Navid Soofi produces for Novus Pictures in association with Studio TF1 America. Timothy O. Johnson, Meghan Hooper White, Abbey Sibucao-MacDonald and Jill Ramsey are executive producers alongside Roman.

Why Lifetime wants more

The first Double Double Trouble premiered Feb. 21 and became Lifetime's highest-rated original movie of 2026, according to Deadline. It drew 625,000 viewers ages 25 and older in Live+Same Day Nielsen ratings, 54% above the network's fiscal 2026 average for original-movie premieres, and 235,000 women ages 25 to 64, 90% above that average.

Those numbers matter. Lifetime has become one of the most dependable homes for Black-led movies on television, and sequels to hits like this one are how stars such as Roman turn a single role into an ongoing franchise, with a producing credit to match. The network has taken the same route with Terry McMillan's Tempted by Love, which is getting a follow-up, Tempted 2 Love.

Roman, a reality TV star turned actor, also appears on The Ms. Pat Show and The Family Business.

Read more: Boris Kodjoe Joins Lifetime's 'Tempted 2 Love' and 'The Ms. Pat Show' Season 5 Cast.