Holiday Watch List 2026: Snoopy, Fraggle Rock, '12 12 12' and 'Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven'

The holiday TV calendar is filling up fast. Use our watch list below to sort the season’s new premieres by vibe, from Apple TV’s new Peanuts and Fraggle Rock specials to two year-end binges for when you need a break from the tinsel.

Premiere dates come from Apple TV and AMC. Tap a filter to narrow the list.

🎄 Holiday Programming Watch List 🍿

Filter by vibe, track upcoming premieres, and build your seasonal watch plan!

Snoopy Presents: 12 Days of Snoopy

Apple TV • Fri., Nov. 13

New special: Snoopy lands on Santa's naughty list and has 12 days to prove he's not a bad beagle. Music from John Legend, Kamasi Washington with Leon Bridges, and Laufey.

Fraggle Rock: A Holiday Gift

Family & Kids Apple TV • Fri., Dec. 4

Jim Henson's Fraggles return in a new musical special. Wembley is named Spirit Captain, and the holiday spirit fades when a snow globe goes missing. Nicole Scherzinger guest stars.

12 12 12

Family & Kids Apple TV • Fri., Nov. 13

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan star as a disgraced FBI agent and a career criminal locked in a cat-and-mouse game around a daring bank heist in Zurich. Two-episode premiere.

Mayfair Witches: Salem Coven

Thriller AMC & AMC+ • Wed., Dec. 30

Anne Rice's witches head to Salem, where the town has been luring and trapping witches. Alexandra Daddario's Rowan is drawn there, and she wants out. A dark year-end binge.

Drama & Fantasy