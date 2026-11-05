Tony Awards Extend CBS Deal Through 2032; 80th Ceremony Set for June 13, 2027

Broadway's biggest night is staying put. The Tony Awards have extended their broadcast deal with CBS for five more years, keeping the ceremony on the network through 2032, TheWrap reported Wednesday.

The 80th annual Tony Awards will air live from both coasts on Sunday, June 13, 2027, on CBS and Paramount+. The Tonys first landed on CBS in 1978, a partnership now 48 years old.

Who's producing the 80th Tonys

Raj Kapoor, Sarah Levine Hall and Jack Sussman return as producers, with Kapoor and Levine Hall serving as co-showrunners. Patrick Menton and Rob Paine are co-executive producers, with Menton also leading talent. The telecast is produced with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League. More details on the milestone ceremony are expected in the coming weeks.

American Theatre Wing President and CEO Heather Hitchens and Broadway League President Jason Laks said in a joint statement that they were "thrilled to extend our long-standing partnership with CBS."

The deal arrives as the 2026-27 Broadway season takes shape with new musicals including Dirty Dancing and Dolly, and revivals of Damn Yankees and Evita, the latter led by Rachel Zegler.

Why it matters: A guaranteed network home gives Broadway a national stage at a time when TV awards shows are fighting for audiences. For Black and Latino artists, the Tonys telecast is often the widest exposure their stage work receives, and this season already features productions with deep ties to those communities. Nas is developing Beat Street for Broadway, and In the Heights is returning to New York City Center with a new Latino cast.

Read more: Nas Is Bringing 'Beat Street' to Broadway and 'In the Heights' Returns to New York City Center.