Adria Arjona Joins Charlie Hunnam in First Trailer for Prime Video's 'Criminal'

Prime Video has released the first trailer for Criminal, its series adaptation of the long-running crime comic by writer Ed Brubaker and artist Sean Phillips, with Adria Arjona among the leads alongside Charlie Hunnam, Emilia Clarke and Luke Evans. ScreenCrush reported the trailer's debut Thursday.

The comic, which has run for about 20 years, is an anthology of crime stories set in a shared world, each centered on different characters. Brubaker, also known as a co-creator of Marvel's Winter Soldier, and Phillips are executive producers on the series.

Two stories, two premiere dates

Season 1 adapts the comic's first volume, which contains two storylines, "Coward" and "Lawless." Prime Video is releasing them as separate four-episode installments: "Coward" premieres Jan. 13, and "Lawless" follows Jan. 27.

According to Amazon's official synopsis, the story starts with childhood friends Leo Patterson (Hunnam) and Ricky Lawless (Gus Halper). Leo is trying to escape the criminal life they grew up in, while Ricky wants to live up to his father, a notorious outlaw. When Ricky's older brother, Tracy (Evans), comes home from the Army, old family wounds return with him. Arjona plays Greta, a quick-tongued car thief from Leo's past, and Clarke plays Mallory, Ricky's girlfriend, who worries about how far he will go to survive. The synopsis promises shootouts, heists and doomed romance.

Criminal adds a second high-profile project to Arjona's slate. She is also set opposite Michael B. Jordan in his reboot of The Thomas Crown Affair, playing the investigator on Crown's trail.

Read more in Cup of Soul's earlier coverage: Michael B. Jordan Is Thomas Crown: First Poster Drops for the Stylish Heist Reboot and Michael B. Jordan Steals the Spotlight in New Thomas Crown Affair Tease.