Cupertino’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to licensed clinical and eye-care roles. Here are a few solid picks if you want to work close to home.

Employer: Private Practice (faith-informed)

Private Practice (faith-informed) Location: Cupertino and/or Redwood City, CA

Type: Other (supervised associate role)

Other (supervised associate role) Pay: $75 – $125 per hour

Gain supervised hours toward MFT licensure while counseling individuals, couples, and families in a private practice setting. This role is ideal if you have a Master’s degree, are a registered AMFT in California, and want flexible scheduling, strong supervision, and experience in both private practice and church-based settings.

Employer: Home Helpers

Location: Cupertino, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $20 – $24 per hour (higher pay for short shifts) + $100 joining bonus

Support an elderly male client Monday–Friday with 4-hour shifts, helping with personal care, showering, companionship, and light housekeeping. Great for CNAs, MAs, IHSS caregivers, nursing students, and veterans, with weekly pay, health insurance, paid training, sick time, Tapcheck on-demand pay, and flexible hours.

Employer: VSP Ventures

Location: Cupertino + San Jose, Mountain View, Redwood City, CA

Type: Full-time (40 hours, 5 days/week, includes some Saturdays)

(40 hours, 5 days/week, includes some Saturdays) Pay: Competitive; compensation range noted in posting, plus potential bonuses/commission

Provide full-scope optometric care across several connected practices, using advanced tech like Optomap, OCT, and visual field testing. This is a strong fit for an O.D. with TPA license (new grads welcome) who wants variety, a supportive team, medical insurance, PTO, production bonus, malpractice coverage, and CE allowance.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.