undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎁 Cozy Free Baskets & Bowls Available Now in Cupertino
Cupertino neighbors are sharing some lovely free items this week, perfect for organizing or gifting. All of these are in the Cupertino foothills area.
Crocheted basket (Cupertino foothills)
Item: Crocheted basket
Condition: Good; about four-gallon size
Material: Acrylic yarn, so it is machine washable
Location: Cupertino, California (Cupertino foothills)
Source: trashnothing.com
A larger, soft basket that can hold quite a bit—great for yarn, toys, or laundry. Check the photos to see the color and shape: https://trashnothing.com/pics/kbSxQk7
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Small crocheted bowl (Cupertino foothills)
Item: Small crocheted bowl
Condition: Good
Material: Acrylic yarn, machine washable
Location: Cupertino, California (Cupertino foothills)
Source: trashnothing.com
A smaller soft bowl, nice for keys, jewelry, or other little items. Photos show the style and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/XZ324P5
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Holiday baskets (Cupertino foothills)
Item: Holiday baskets (set)
Condition: Good; two have straw filler
Location: Cupertino, California (Cupertino foothills)
Source: trashnothing.com
A group of festive baskets, handy for holiday gifts, decor, or storage. Take a look at the pictures to see the styles and sizes: https://trashnothing.com/pics/rQ7uWAR
👉 See this item on trashnothing.com
Free items in Cupertino tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.