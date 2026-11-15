Cupertino neighbors are sharing some lovely free items this week, perfect for organizing or gifting. All of these are in the Cupertino foothills area.

Item: Crocheted basket

Condition: Good; about four-gallon size

Material: Acrylic yarn, so it is machine washable

Location: Cupertino, California (Cupertino foothills)

Source: trashnothing.com

A larger, soft basket that can hold quite a bit—great for yarn, toys, or laundry. Check the photos to see the color and shape: https://trashnothing.com/pics/kbSxQk7

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Small crocheted bowl

Condition: Good

Material: Acrylic yarn, machine washable

Location: Cupertino, California (Cupertino foothills)

Source: trashnothing.com

A smaller soft bowl, nice for keys, jewelry, or other little items. Photos show the style and size: https://trashnothing.com/pics/XZ324P5

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Item: Holiday baskets (set)

Condition: Good; two have straw filler

Location: Cupertino, California (Cupertino foothills)

Source: trashnothing.com

A group of festive baskets, handy for holiday gifts, decor, or storage. Take a look at the pictures to see the styles and sizes: https://trashnothing.com/pics/rQ7uWAR

👉 See this item on trashnothing.com

Free items in Cupertino tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster soon and arrange pickup.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.