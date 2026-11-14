Cupertino’s tech scene is buzzing, especially around AI, silicon, and embedded systems. If you’re into low-level software, modeling, or test automation, there are several strong roles open right now.

Employer: Annapurna Labs (AWS)

Annapurna Labs (AWS) Location: Cupertino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Cupertino): $165,200 – $223,600/year

Work on high‑performance runtime libraries and drivers for AWS Trainium and Inferentia ML accelerators. Heavy C++/distributed systems focus, full service ownership, and close work with compilers and frameworks like PyTorch, JAX, and XLA.

Employer: Annapurna Labs (AWS)

Annapurna Labs (AWS) Location: Cupertino, CA (also Austin, TX)

(also Austin, TX) Type: Full-time

Salary (Cupertino): $165,200 – $223,600/year

Build and own C++ models of custom ML accelerator SoCs used across the silicon lifecycle. Great fit if you’ve modeled SoCs/ASICs/GPUs and like working between architecture, RTL, and software without needing prior ML experience.

Employer: OSI Engineering

Location: Cupertino, CA – Onsite, 5 days/week

Type: Contract (12+ months)

Pay: $72 – $92/hour (DOE)

Test and debug firmware, drivers, and SoC IPs using Python automation for a major hardware client. Good for engineers with 2–8+ years in embedded validation, ARM platforms, and hardware protocols like USB, SPI, I2C, and PCIe.

Employer: Envision Technology Solutions

Location: Cupertino, CA

Type: Full-time

Develop and debug C/C++ and Python code across the cellular stack, with a focus on 5G protocol stacks and multi‑threaded, distributed architectures. Ideal if you have wireless coursework/experience and want hands‑on cellular software work.

Employer: Envision Technology Solutions

Location: Cupertino, CA – Onsite

Type: Full-time

Turn audio hardware specs into automated test scripts in Python/Lua and validate audio subsystems across devices. Great match if you’ve worked with audio products and enjoy scripting, firmware validation, and debugging across HW/SW.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.