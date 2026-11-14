Cupertino’s hospitality scene is busy, and these spots are hiring now. Good options here if you like working with people and don’t mind weekends.

Employer: Pacific Catch

Pacific Catch Location: Cupertino, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.70/hour

Run food and drinks, double-check orders, and keep the server station stocked. Great fit if you move fast, like a team vibe, and can work weekends with a changing schedule.

Employer: Residence Inn by Marriott

Location: San Jose/Cupertino, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00 – $21.00/hour

Front desk role handling check-ins, guest questions, and phones. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) + match, PTO, hotel discounts, and tuition reimbursement. Needs open, flexible schedule with shifts between 6am–2:30pm or 2pm–10:30pm, plus weekends.

Employer: Benihana

Location: Cupertino, CA

Type: Restaurant position (hours not listed)

Restaurant position (hours not listed) Pay: Not listed

Support servers by running food and drinks, clearing and resetting tables, and keeping the dining room sharp. Offers employee dining discounts, 401(k) for all employees, PTO, and health benefits for full-time staff. Best for someone who can handle busy nights, weekends, and holidays.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply before the listings change.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.