Cupertino’s chip scene is buzzing right now—especially around AI and cloud hardware. If you’re an engineer who loves silicon, verification, or advanced packaging, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Annapurna Labs (AWS)

Annapurna Labs (AWS) Location: Cupertino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary (Cupertino): $133,600 USD annually

Entry-level/early-career formal role on the Machine Learning Acceleration team, working on AWS custom silicon. You’ll write specs in Verilog/SVA, use industrial model checkers, and learn advanced proof and automation techniques alongside a pre-silicon hardware design team.

Employer: Annapurna Labs (AWS)

Annapurna Labs (AWS) Location: Cupertino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary range (Cupertino): $176,600 – $247,300 USD annually

Senior IC package layout role focused on next‑gen ML and data center ASICs. You’ll own package layout from floorplanning through tape-out, working with 2.5D/3D‑IC, fan‑out WLP, CoWoS/EMIB‑style tech, and partner closely with SI/PI, thermal, and manufacturing teams.

Employer: Annapurna Labs (AWS)

Annapurna Labs (AWS) Location: Cupertino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary range (Cupertino): $213,000 – $287,500 USD annually

Senior DV role on the Inferentia/Trainium SoC team, verifying custom chips at the SoC level for global AI datacenters. Expect heavy SystemVerilog/UVM testbench work, integrating 3rd‑party IP/VIP, driving coverage and regressions, and mentoring junior engineers.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t overthink it—skim the full posting, polish your resume, and hit apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.