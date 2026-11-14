Cupertino neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home or garden.

Item: Unopened box of Zia Alpha White Matte 4x4 Ceramic Tiles

Quantity: 110 pieces (full box, unopened)

Condition: Unopened / new in box

Location: Wilson Park, Cupertino, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice freebie if you’re doing a small remodel, backsplash, or craft project and like a clean white matte tile.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Square wicker basket

Use: Good for storage or decoration (toys, blankets, entryway, etc.)

Location: Monta Vista, Cupertino, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A simple, neutral basket that can fit into most rooms and help keep things tidy.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Large aloe arborecens plants

Quantity: 2 plants available

Pickup details: You dig up (bring tools and containers)

Location: Monta Vista, Cupertino, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for a drought-tolerant garden or adding some greenery to your yard.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Cupertino tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.