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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Cupertino Right Now
Cupertino neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home or garden.
Free: Unopened Box of Zia 4x4 Ceramic Tiles
Item: Unopened box of Zia Alpha White Matte 4x4 Ceramic Tiles
Quantity: 110 pieces (full box, unopened)
Condition: Unopened / new in box
Location: Wilson Park, Cupertino, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice freebie if you’re doing a small remodel, backsplash, or craft project and like a clean white matte tile.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wicker Basket
Item: Square wicker basket
Use: Good for storage or decoration (toys, blankets, entryway, etc.)
Location: Monta Vista, Cupertino, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
A simple, neutral basket that can fit into most rooms and help keep things tidy.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free big aloe arborecens
Item: Large aloe arborecens plants
Quantity: 2 plants available
Pickup details: You dig up (bring tools and containers)
Location: Monta Vista, Cupertino, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for a drought-tolerant garden or adding some greenery to your yard.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Cupertino tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.