Cupertino’s hardware scene is buzzing, and a lot of the action is happening inside labs and test chambers. If you’re into RF, batteries, or thermal modeling, these roles are right in the middle of that work.

Employer: TEKsystems

TEKsystems Location: Cupertino, CA (fully onsite)

Type: Contract

Pay: $60.00 – $75.00/hour

Application deadline: Nov 26, 2026

You’ll run RF and antenna tests in chambers (anechoic, reverb, near-field, SAR), collect OTA data, and automate test systems using tools like Python or Matlab. Great fit if you know antenna design, wireless systems (GSM/LTE/WiFi/BT/UWB/5G/mmWave), and lab gear like VNAs, signal generators, analyzers, and call boxes.

Employer: Agile Ventures Pvt Ltd

Location: Cupertino, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join the battery modeling team to turn power maps into thermal outputs and run advanced CFD/thermal simulations at cell, pack, BMS, and system level. You’ll need MS/PhD + 3 years’ experience, strong mechanical/CFD background, expert-level Ansys Electronics Desktop + Icepak, and scripting skills (Python or similar).

Employer: Concept Software & Services INC

Location: Cupertino, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar high-end battery thermal role focused on CFD, thermal modeling, and reduced-order models from CFD. Requires MS/PhD + 3 years, expert AEDT + Icepak, and Python; plus, they value experience with Li-ion packs, Cadence Allegro, NX, COMSOL, and electronics cooling.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the hiring manager is flexible when the core skills are strong.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.