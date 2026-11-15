Cumming is busy with holiday shipping, and UPS is staffing up. If you like being on the move and working outside, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Cumming, IA

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Deliver packages in your own car, stay active, and work mostly on your own while still being part of the UPS team. Schedules can run Monday–Saturday, including holidays, and you’ll get weekly pay with no prior experience required.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Cumming, IA

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $18.40/hour

Team up with a UPS driver, help carry and deliver packages, and spend your day outdoors in your own community. This is a good fit if you want physical work, flexible day-to-day scheduling, and weekly pay without needing past experience.

If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the mix before peak season hits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.