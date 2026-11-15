undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚌 Cumming, IA Transportation Jobs with Multiple Seasonal Openings
Cumming is busy with holiday shipping, and UPS is staffing up. If you like being on the move and working outside, these local roles are worth a look.
Seasonal Support Driver (Use Your Own Vehicle)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Cumming, IA
- Type: Temporary / Seasonal
- Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement
Deliver packages in your own car, stay active, and work mostly on your own while still being part of the UPS team. Schedules can run Monday–Saturday, including holidays, and you’ll get weekly pay with no prior experience required.
Seasonal Driver Helper (Ride Along)
- Employer: UPS
- Location: Cumming, IA
- Type: Full-time, Seasonal
- Pay: $18.40/hour
Team up with a UPS driver, help carry and deliver packages, and spend your day outdoors in your own community. This is a good fit if you want physical work, flexible day-to-day scheduling, and weekly pay without needing past experience.
If something here looks right, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the mix before peak season hits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.