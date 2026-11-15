Cumming has some very sweet dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few adoptable pups from our local Humane Society of Forsyth County who would love to meet you.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan

Brown/Chocolate with tan Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Forsyth County

Humane Society of Forsyth County Phone: (770) 887-6480

Chanel is a brand-new arrival, so her full bio is still on the way, but we do know she’s a young medium mixed-breed pup looking for her first real home. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Chanel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Staffordshire Terrier mix

Labrador Retriever / American Staffordshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with white

Brown/Chocolate with white Shelter: Humane Society of Forsyth County

Humane Society of Forsyth County Phone: (770) 887-6480

Sunbeam is a young Lab/AmStaff mix with a beautiful chocolate-and-white coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has lots of youth and energy to share with an active family.

👉 Meet Sunbeam and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Forsyth County

Humane Society of Forsyth County Phone: (770) 887-6480

Prada is another new arrival, a tan/fawn medium mixed-breed puppy. Her personality details are coming soon, but she’s ready to start life with a family who can guide her through puppyhood.

👉 Meet Prada and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $325

Shelter: Humane Society of Forsyth County

Humane Society of Forsyth County Phone: (770) 887-6480

Gucci is a baby medium mixed-breed boy with a soft tan/fawn coat. He’s also a fresh arrival, so more info will be posted soon, but he’s available now for someone ready to raise a puppy.

👉 Meet Gucci and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Bull Terrier

Bull Terrier Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: White with brown or chocolate

White with brown or chocolate Shelter: Humane Society of Forsyth County

Humane Society of Forsyth County Phone: (770) 887-6480

Kayla is a young Bull Terrier mix with striking white and brown markings. She’s looking for a home that appreciates her breed’s strength and charm and can give her structure, exercise, and love.

👉 Meet Kayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Forsyth County or calling (770) 887-6480 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.