undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐶 Playful Young Dogs Ready for Adoption in Cumming, GA
Cumming has some very sweet dogs waiting for a safe, loving home. Here are a few adoptable pups from our local Humane Society of Forsyth County who would love to meet you.
Chanel
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with tan
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: Humane Society of Forsyth County
- Phone: (770) 887-6480
Chanel is a brand-new arrival, so her full bio is still on the way, but we do know she’s a young medium mixed-breed pup looking for her first real home. If you’re ready for puppy energy and training, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Chanel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sunbeam
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / American Staffordshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate with white
- Shelter: Humane Society of Forsyth County
- Phone: (770) 887-6480
Sunbeam is a young Lab/AmStaff mix with a beautiful chocolate-and-white coat. She’s past the tiny puppy stage but still has lots of youth and energy to share with an active family.
👉 Meet Sunbeam and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Prada
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: Humane Society of Forsyth County
- Phone: (770) 887-6480
Prada is another new arrival, a tan/fawn medium mixed-breed puppy. Her personality details are coming soon, but she’s ready to start life with a family who can guide her through puppyhood.
👉 Meet Prada and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gucci
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $325
- Shelter: Humane Society of Forsyth County
- Phone: (770) 887-6480
Gucci is a baby medium mixed-breed boy with a soft tan/fawn coat. He’s also a fresh arrival, so more info will be posted soon, but he’s available now for someone ready to raise a puppy.
👉 Meet Gucci and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kayla
- Breed: Bull Terrier
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with brown or chocolate
- Shelter: Humane Society of Forsyth County
- Phone: (770) 887-6480
Kayla is a young Bull Terrier mix with striking white and brown markings. She’s looking for a home that appreciates her breed’s strength and charm and can give her structure, exercise, and love.
👉 Meet Kayla and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider visiting the Humane Society of Forsyth County or calling (770) 887-6480 to ask about these pups. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.