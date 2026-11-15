Cumming’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from in‑home care to mental health and even animal medicine. Here are several local roles where your skills can really matter.

Employer: Presidential Home Care LLC

Presidential Home Care LLC Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed In this in‑home care role, you’ll handle wound care, meds, vitals, and help with daily living so patients can stay safely in their own homes. Great fit if you’re an LPN licensed in Georgia who likes one‑on‑one care and working closely with RNs and physicians.

Employer: Thriveworks

Thriveworks Location: Cumming, GA (remote/telemedicine)

Type: Full-time, W2 Fee-for-Service

Compensation: $130,000–$187,000/year (based on 25–35 clinical hours/week)

(based on 25–35 clinical hours/week) Provide virtual psychiatric care for teens and adults with conditions like depression, anxiety, and ADHD. This role offers schedule flexibility, no required on‑call, 401k with 3% match, health/dental/vision options, paid orientation, and malpractice coverage, plus strong clinical support.

Employer: Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters

Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Full-time, Executive-level

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead medical strategy and standards for the largest no-kill, cage-free animal shelter network in the Southeast, overseeing veterinarians, techs, and medical programs. Ideal for a DVM/VMD with Georgia license and strong leadership experience who wants to shape high‑impact shelter medicine.

Employer: Seniors Helping Seniors

Seniors Helping Seniors Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed; $500 sign-on bonus ($250 after 30 shifts, $250 after 50 shifts)

Not listed; ($250 after 30 shifts, $250 after 50 shifts) Support local seniors with daily tasks and companionship, with flexible schedules, paid training, and biweekly pay. Great for retired or experienced caregivers who want meaningful, low‑stress work close to home.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.