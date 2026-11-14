Cumming’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, friendly teams, and feeding hungry neighbors, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role puts you in charge of shifts, from managing 3–30 team members to handling inventory, cash, and customer service. Weekly pay, management training, flexible schedules, and employee discounts make it a solid step toward running your own store.

Employer: Sprouts Farmers Market

Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead one of the busiest departments while guiding customers toward healthy food choices. This job offers career growth, a 15% in-store discount, DailyPay access, and a wide range of benefits, from vacation and sick time to 401(k) with company match.

Employer: Peace Love and Pizza (PLP Street LLC)

Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Hourly (schedule not listed)

Hourly (schedule not listed) Salary: Hourly + tips (rate not listed)

Join a fun, fast kitchen making specialty pies, salads, and more. You’ll prep ingredients, keep the store clean, and split tips on top of hourly pay, with chances to grow and get promoted from within.

Employer: Outback Steakhouse

Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Not listed (typical restaurant server role)

Not listed (typical restaurant server role) Salary: Varies by location + tips

Be the face of the dining room, guiding guests through the menu and handling orders, payments, and table service. Outback offers a fun, team-focused vibe plus access to medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) for eligible team members.

If one of these feels like a fit, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.