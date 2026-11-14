undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Cumming, GA Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings
Cumming’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.
Meat/Produce Team Supervisor – Walmart Supercenter
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: 1500 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: $17 – $33 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
Lead the fresh foods area, keep meat and produce stocked, rotated, and safe, and help keep displays looking great all day. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.
Surge Merchandiser – Cumming, GA (E)
- Employer: Anderson Merchandisers
- Location: Cumming, GA (travel to multiple stores)
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: $16.00 per hour
Great if you like flexible hours and working on your own. You’ll stock and set up displays in different retail stores, support promos and seasonal resets, and report work through a mobile app. Must have a smartphone, valid driver’s license, reliable car, and ability to lift up to 50 lbs; benefits like 401(k), health, vision, dental, PTO, and discounts may be available if eligible.
Teammate – Off Field Operations
- Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods
- Location: Cumming, GA
- Type: Part-Time
Work behind the scenes handling inventory, fulfillment, and store operations while still helping shoppers when needed. Good fit if you enjoy sports or athleisure and want a team-first, inclusive environment; high school diploma or equivalent required.
Cashier / Customer Service
- Employer: Peace Love and Pizza (PLP Street LLC)
- Location: Cumming, GA
- Type: Part-Time
Be the friendly face at the counter, take phone and in-store orders, keep the shop clean, and help with simple food prep. You’ll need to be at least 16, upbeat, quick on your feet, able to lift cases of drinks, and comfortable using a computer; they mention promoting from within if you want to grow.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.