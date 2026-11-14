Cumming’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: 1500 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $17 – $33 per hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

Lead the fresh foods area, keep meat and produce stocked, rotated, and safe, and help keep displays looking great all day. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U) for eligible associates.

Employer: Anderson Merchandisers

Anderson Merchandisers Location: Cumming, GA (travel to multiple stores)

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $16.00 per hour

Great if you like flexible hours and working on your own. You’ll stock and set up displays in different retail stores, support promos and seasonal resets, and report work through a mobile app. Must have a smartphone, valid driver’s license, reliable car, and ability to lift up to 50 lbs; benefits like 401(k), health, vision, dental, PTO, and discounts may be available if eligible.

Employer: DICK’S Sporting Goods

Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Part-Time

Work behind the scenes handling inventory, fulfillment, and store operations while still helping shoppers when needed. Good fit if you enjoy sports or athleisure and want a team-first, inclusive environment; high school diploma or equivalent required.

Employer: Peace Love and Pizza (PLP Street LLC)

Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Part-Time

Be the friendly face at the counter, take phone and in-store orders, keep the shop clean, and help with simple food prep. You’ll need to be at least 16, upbeat, quick on your feet, able to lift cases of drinks, and comfortable using a computer; they mention promoting from within if you want to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local managers often hire for attitude and train the rest.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.