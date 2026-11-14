Cumming’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level canvassing to senior tech sales. Here are several roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Harbor Group Management Company

Harbor Group Management Company Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a multi-family community helping fill apartments, give tours, and keep residents happy. This role mixes sales, customer service, and marketing, with bonuses, PTO, 401(k) match, health benefits, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: A10 Networks, Inc

Location: Cumming, GA / Southeast US territory (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role selling network and security solutions to large Enterprise accounts across the Southeast. You’ll manage key relationships, build a strong pipeline, and work closely with engineers and channel partners for a high-touch, high-value sales model.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Location: Cumming, GA (Remote)

Type: Full-time, 100% commission

Salary: Not listed (no income caps; commission-based)

For licensed real estate agents who want to add mortgage commissions on top of their current deals. You keep your real estate business and get training, support, and access to 50+ lenders to build a second income stream.

Employer: FOREVER Exteriors (Fast Growing Roofers)

(Fast Growing Roofers) Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $40,000–$60,000 (advertised earning opportunity up to $50,000–$75,000)

Great for students or anyone new to sales: walk neighborhoods, talk with homeowners, and set up free roof inspections—no selling or ladders. Full training, outdoor work, and a clear path to build confidence and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always say no to an offer later.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.