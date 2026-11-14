undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Cumming Cats Ready for Adoption and New Homes
Cumming has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a cozy, loving home. Here are several who are ready (or almost ready) to meet you.
River
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Forsyth County Pet Resource Center
- Phone: (678) 965-7185
About River: River may be tiny, but she has “a whole river of love” to share. She enjoys exploring, playing with toys, and then curling up in a cozy spot when she’s done with her adventures. She’s looking for a forever home where she can grow up safe and loved.
👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sheila
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption fee: $85
- Shelter: Forsyth County Pet Resource Center
- Phone: (678) 965-7185
About Sheila: Sheila is a very young mama with two adorable kittens of her own. Now it’s her turn to be pampered. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can retire from mom duties and be someone’s cherished companion.
👉 Meet Sheila and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Furkids kittens & cats in the Cumming area
These cats are all listed with Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters – Atlanta (Phone: (770) 613-0880). Their bios and photos are still being updated, but you can apply for any of them now through their links.
For all Furkids cats below, please contact Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters – Atlanta at (770) 613-0880 or visit furkids.org/adopt for current details on vaccines, spay/neuter status, and adoption steps.
Bruce Wayne
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters – Atlanta
- Phone: (770) 613-0880
A young black kitten with a heroic name, just arrived and getting settled in.
👉 Meet Bruce Wayne and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Selena Kyle
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters – Atlanta
- Phone: (770) 613-0880
A sleek black kitten, newly arrived and waiting for her full bio and photos.
👉 Meet Selena Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aspen
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby / black
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Preston
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby / black
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Preston and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Crumpet
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Tortoiseshell
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Crumpet and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spruce
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby / black
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Spruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Birch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby / black
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Birch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arnie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Arnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Justice
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Justice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nebula
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/ivory & brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Nebula and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Galaxy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Galaxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cypress
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby / black
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Cypress and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pine
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby / black
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Pine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Leaf
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby / black
- Adoption fee: $85
👉 Meet Leaf and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepper
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cricket
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue & cream/ivory
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mandy
- Breed: Persian
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: White & cream/ivory
- Adoption fee: $250
👉 Meet Mandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Enid
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $125
👉 Meet Enid and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Forsyth County Pet Resource Center or Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters – Atlanta, call the numbers listed, or click through to start an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.