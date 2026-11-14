Cumming has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a cozy, loving home. Here are several who are ready (or almost ready) to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Forsyth County Pet Resource Center

Phone: (678) 965-7185

About River: River may be tiny, but she has “a whole river of love” to share. She enjoys exploring, playing with toys, and then curling up in a cozy spot when she’s done with her adventures. She’s looking for a forever home where she can grow up safe and loved.

👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Forsyth County Pet Resource Center

Phone: (678) 965-7185

About Sheila: Sheila is a very young mama with two adorable kittens of her own. Now it’s her turn to be pampered. She’s ready for a calm, loving home where she can retire from mom duties and be someone’s cherished companion.

👉 Meet Sheila and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Furkids kittens & cats in the Cumming area

These cats are all listed with Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters – Atlanta (Phone: (770) 613-0880). Their bios and photos are still being updated, but you can apply for any of them now through their links.

For all Furkids cats below, please contact Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters – Atlanta at (770) 613-0880 or visit furkids.org/adopt for current details on vaccines, spay/neuter status, and adoption steps.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters – Atlanta

Phone: (770) 613-0880

A young black kitten with a heroic name, just arrived and getting settled in.

👉 Meet Bruce Wayne and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters – Atlanta

Phone: (770) 613-0880

A sleek black kitten, newly arrived and waiting for her full bio and photos.

👉 Meet Selena Kyle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Aspen and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Preston and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Crumpet and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Spruce and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Birch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Arnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Justice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/ivory & brown tabby

Cream/ivory & brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Nebula and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Galaxy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Cypress and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Pine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $85

👉 Meet Leaf and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Pepper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/blue & cream/ivory

Gray/blue & cream/ivory Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Cricket and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Persian

Persian Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: White & cream/ivory

White & cream/ivory Adoption fee: $250

👉 Meet Mandy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $125

👉 Meet Enid and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a cat to your family, now is a wonderful time to visit Forsyth County Pet Resource Center or Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters – Atlanta, call the numbers listed, or click through to start an application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.