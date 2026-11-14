Cumming’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic roles to high‑pay travel contracts. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Travel / Internship listing, 36 hrs/week , 12‑hr night shifts (Fri–Sun 6:30 PM–7:00 AM)

Travel / Internship listing, , (Fri–Sun 6:30 PM–7:00 AM) Pay: $2,293 per week (based on 12‑hr shifts, 36 hrs/week)

(based on 12‑hr shifts, 36 hrs/week) Start Date: 11/30/2026

Duration: 13 weeks

This CT Tech role is in a busy 24‑hour department with three Siemens scanners and high exam volume. Great fit if you have 2+ years CT experience, ARRT, and BLS, and like advanced procedures (angiographic studies, biopsies, ablations) plus holiday and night‑shift differentials.

Employer: United Digestive

Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Full‑time

Pay: Not listed

Clinic‑based MA role supporting GI providers with rooming, vitals, procedures, EMR chart prep, and patient calls. Good match if you’re a Certified/Registered MA with 2–3 years specialty experience, strong computer skills, and like a mix of clinical and front‑office work.

Employer: Georgia Highlands Medical Services, Inc.

Location: Cumming, GA 30040

Type: Full‑time, in person

Schedule: Evenings (5:30 PM–7:30 PM) & Saturdays (9 AM–5:30 PM)

Pay: $16.00–$17.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO

Hands‑on MA role in a community clinic setting with immunizations, minor procedures, wound care, and quality‑improvement work. Ideal if you’re BLS‑certified, Spanish‑speaking, and want strong benefits plus steady hours.

Employer: Not listed (dental group / D4C Dental Brands environment)

Not listed (dental group / D4C Dental Brands environment) Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Likely full‑time, office-based

Likely Pay: Not listed

Back‑office role focused on dental insurance verification, A/R, and collections support. Good for someone with 1–2 years in a dental setting, 3–4 years customer service, and strong Excel and billing skills who prefers non‑clinical work but still in healthcare.

Employer: TRITAL Care

Location: Cumming, GA (no local candidates within 50 miles)

(no local candidates within 50 miles) Type: Full‑time

Schedule: Varies, 7:00 AM–7:30 PM

Varies, Pay: Not listed

PCU/step‑down RN role for a progressive care unit (787F). Best for nurses with 2+ years recent PCU/step‑down experience and BLS, ACLS, NIH who are comfortable with higher‑acuity patients and variable day shifts.

Employer: TRITAL Care

Location: Cumming, GA (no local candidates within 50 miles)

(no local candidates within 50 miles) Type: Internship listing, likely travel/contract OR RN

Internship listing, Schedule: Varies, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM , 24/7 staffed OR

Varies, , 24/7 staffed OR Pay: Not listed

Busy inpatient OR with 28–55 cases/day and strong Ortho, Neuro, Urology, General & Thoracic lines plus 3 Da Vinci Xi robots. Great if you have 2+ years recent OR experience and AHA BLS & ACLS, and can work 2 major + 1 minor holiday.

Employer: TRITAL Care

Location: Cumming, GA (no local candidates within 50 miles)

(no local candidates within 50 miles) Type: Full‑time

Schedule: 7:00 PM–7:30 AM , every other weekend

, every other weekend Pay: Not listed

Night‑shift RT role in respiratory care/diagnostic services (736F). Designed for experienced therapists with 2+ years recent RT experience, AHA BLS, ACLS, PALS, GA RRT license, and NBRC‑RRT, and willing to cover 2 major + 1 minor holiday.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare hiring moves fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.