Cumming’s trades scene is busy right now—good time to get into (or move up in) construction and skilled work. Here are several solid roles with real growth potential.

Employer: Spicer Group

Spicer Group Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level field role where you inspect roads, utilities, and public works projects and do basic materials testing on active job sites. Good fit if you like being outdoors, want GDOT experience, and value strong benefits like 401(k) match, profit sharing, and paid professional development.

Employer: Cheeky Heating, Cooling & Plumbing

Location: Cumming, GA (245 Castleberry Industrial Dr.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16–$20/hour + paid training (with clear paths up to $40+/hour in advanced roles)

No experience needed—get paid while you learn HVAC or plumbing through their Tech Academy, with a path to six-figure potential. Comes with 3+ weeks PTO, 401(k) with 4% match, medical/dental/vision, uniforms, iPhone/iPad, modern trucks, and weekly coaching.

Employer: The Home Depot

Location: Cumming, GA (must live within 40 miles of North Cumming)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri + 1 weekend every 3 weeks

Salary: Not listed

Lead tech role maintaining and repairing light construction equipment (skid steers, trenchers, mini-excavators) across local Home Depot stores and job sites. Great if you have 3+ years’ mechanical experience, like variety in your day, and want a stable, brand-name employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and trades skills open a lot of doors around here.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.