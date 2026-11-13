undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🚧 Cumming, GA Construction Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings
Cumming’s trades scene is busy right now—good time to get into (or move up in) construction and skilled work. Here are several solid roles with real growth potential.
Construction Services Technician / Inspector I
- Employer: Spicer Group
- Location: Cumming, GA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level field role where you inspect roads, utilities, and public works projects and do basic materials testing on active job sites. Good fit if you like being outdoors, want GDOT experience, and value strong benefits like 401(k) match, profit sharing, and paid professional development.
Start Your HVAC or Plumbing Career | Paid Training | Cheeky Tech Academy
- Employer: Cheeky Heating, Cooling & Plumbing
- Location: Cumming, GA (245 Castleberry Industrial Dr.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16–$20/hour + paid training (with clear paths up to $40+/hour in advanced roles)
No experience needed—get paid while you learn HVAC or plumbing through their Tech Academy, with a path to six-figure potential. Comes with 3+ weeks PTO, 401(k) with 4% match, medical/dental/vision, uniforms, iPhone/iPad, modern trucks, and weekly coaching.
Lead Rental Technician – Cumming, GA
- Employer: The Home Depot
- Location: Cumming, GA (must live within 40 miles of North Cumming)
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri + 1 weekend every 3 weeks
- Salary: Not listed
Lead tech role maintaining and repairing light construction equipment (skid steers, trenchers, mini-excavators) across local Home Depot stores and job sites. Great if you have 3+ years’ mechanical experience, like variety in your day, and want a stable, brand-name employer.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and trades skills open a lot of doors around here.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.