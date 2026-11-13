Cumming’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid options if you like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are a few local roles where you can earn, learn, and grow.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $21.42/hour starting pay

Overnight production role in a meat processing plant, working with tools, machinery, and repetitive tasks on the line. This is a physically demanding job (cold or hot temps, standing up to 12 hours, lifting up to 60 lbs) but comes with industry-leading wages, health insurance, retirement benefits, and education benefits for eligible team members.

Employer: Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods Location: Cumming, GA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.42/hour starting pay (based on similar posting)

Similar production work at Smithfield without the 3rd-shift label. You’ll help process meat products using tools and machinery, in a fast-paced, physical environment with overtime possible. Comes with competitive pay, benefits, and a clear path to learn and grow in large-scale food production.

Employer: Lumpkin Industries, Inc.

Location: Cumming, GA (3365 Hutchinson Road)

(3365 Hutchinson Road) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Schedule: 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM

Pay: $18/hour to start during 90-day training

Indoor shop job building custom hose assemblies, pulling and packing orders, and learning to run equipment (including forklift) with paid training. Great fit if you have construction or mechanical experience and want steady weekday hours, with overtime opportunities, PTO, paid holidays, bonuses, 401(k) with company contribution, and a small-company, family-owned feel.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Cumming’s manufacturing scene keeps shifting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.