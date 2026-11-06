🐱 Gentle, Playful Cats Ready for Adoption in Cumming, GA

Cumming has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. Here are a few adoptable kitties from Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters - Atlanta who would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters - Atlanta

Phone: (770) 613-0880

Moonpie is a classic brown tabby and white girl with that timeless “cat next door” charm. As an adult, she’s likely past the wild kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home. If you’re looking for a steady companion to share the couch and sunny windowsills, Moonpie could be your match.

👉 Meet Moonpie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream / ivory

Cream / ivory Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters - Atlanta

Phone: (770) 613-0880

Sunday is a soft cream-colored kitten who just arrived at the shelter. Her full bio and photos are still on the way, but you can get a head start by applying now if you’re hoping to add a young kitten to your family.

👉 Meet Sunday and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby / black

Brown tabby / black Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters - Atlanta

Phone: (770) 613-0880

Sawyer is one of two beautiful bonded brothers (Rhett is his sibling). Their foster says their personalities are just as lovely as their looks. They’re playful, and when they’re done zooming around, they love to cuddle with their human. They’ve done great in a busy household with other cats and dogs, so they may be a good fit for an active home.

👉 Meet Sawyer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters - Atlanta

Phone: (770) 613-0880

Amour is a young brown tabby boy who just arrived, and the shelter team is still working on his full bio and photos. If you’re open to falling in love with a mystery kitten, Amour might be the one.

👉 Meet Amour and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $85

Shelter: Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters - Atlanta

Phone: (770) 613-0880

Shelter ID: FKDS-A-36992

Estimated birthdate: 05/08/2024

Microchip #: 981020057899470

Todd is a handsome brown tabby boy with a microchip and a listed birthdate, so you’ll know exactly how old your new friend is. His full write-up is still in progress, but you can contact the shelter or apply online if you’d like to meet him.

👉 Meet Todd and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Cumming, GA, consider visiting Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelters - Atlanta or giving them a call at (770) 613-0880 to ask about these cats. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find loving homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.