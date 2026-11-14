Looking for a little dog to love in Cumberland, RI? These adoptable pups at The Hotel for Homeless Dogs are hoping for a cozy, forever home.

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Small)

Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Gender: Female

Color: White with blonde markings

Size: About 11.6 lbs (lap-sized)

Adoption Fee: $625

Shelter: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs (Cumberland, RI)

About Cairo:

Cairo is a petite, 4-year-old Chihuahua mix who recently finished her role as a loving mama and is now ready for a home of her own. At just over 11 pounds, she’s the perfect size for someone wanting a devoted little companion to share the couch and quiet time with.

She is fully vetted and has traveled up from a shelter in Florida to find her family here in Rhode Island. Breed mix is a best guess, but her small size and gentle look make her a great match for someone wanting a smaller dog.

If you’re looking for a loyal, lap-sized friend, Cairo would love to meet you.

👉 Meet Cairo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Age: Baby (about 1 month)

Gender: Female

Color: White

Weight: About 3.2 lbs (tiny puppy)

Adoption Fee: $825

Shelter: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs (Cumberland, RI)

About Bitcoin:

Bitcoin is a very young Chihuahua mix puppy with tiny paws and a big future. At just 3.2 pounds, she’ll need a family ready for all things puppy: training, patience, gentle handling, and lots of love as she grows.

She is fully vetted for her age and came from a shelter in Florida to find a safe, happy home here. If you’re ready to guide a baby pup through all her milestones, Bitcoin could be a wonderful match.

👉 Meet Bitcoin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs sounds like your new best friend, please reach out to The Hotel for Homeless Dogs in Cumberland, RI and set up a visit. Sharing this post can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.