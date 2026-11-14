Cumberland has a nice mix of front-line customer roles right now, from banking to retail to car wash. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady, local work.

Employer: Navigant Credit Union

Navigant Credit Union Location: Cumberland, RI (floating between Chapel, Manville, Cumberland Hill, Lincoln)

(floating between Chapel, Manville, Cumberland Hill, Lincoln) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the friendly face at the branch, handling everyday transactions and helping members with their accounts. Great fit if you enjoy people, have solid attention to detail, and want to start or grow a career in banking.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Cumberland, RI

Type: Part-time (about 14 hours/week )

(about ) Pay Range: $18.00 – $27.00/hour

Application window closes: 12/27/2026

Lead the store crew when managers are off-site, keep things running smoothly, and make sure customers are taken care of. Good step up if you have retail experience and want leadership duties with a flexible schedule.

Employer: Nouria (Golden Nozzle Car Wash)

(Golden Nozzle Car Wash) Location: Cumberland, RI

Type: Part-time

Pay: About $17.25 – $20.25/hour (wages + performance bonuses)

Fast-paced, outdoor role helping customers, keeping the site clean, and supporting sales and memberships. Good for someone active who doesn’t mind working in all kinds of weather and wants bonus potential.

Employer: Navigant Credit Union

Navigant Credit Union Location: Cumberland, RI (floating between Chapel, Manville, Cumberland Hill, Lincoln)

(floating between Chapel, Manville, Cumberland Hill, Lincoln) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive with performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

Help members with accounts, open new products, and assist with consumer loans while building long-term relationships. Nice move if you have some banking or teller background and want full-time hours, benefits, and clear growth paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.