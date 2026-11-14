Cumberland has some very sweet kittens waiting for families right now. All of these babies are at The Hotel for Homeless Dogs and are already vetted, so they’re ready to settle into a safe, loving home.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (black)

Domestic Mediumhair (black) Age: About 3 months (baby)

About 3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Size: About 2.5 lbs, sleek and petite

About 2.5 lbs, sleek and petite Personality: A striking little black kitten with lots of room to grow into his handsome frame

A with lots of room to grow into his handsome frame Health: Fully vetted (per shelter); breed is a best guess

(per shelter); breed is a best guess Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs – Cumberland, RI

Astro is a sleek, shiny black kitten who’s still tiny but already turning heads. He’s ready for his forever home and would love to meet you in person so you can see just how handsome he is.

👉 Meet Astro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (black)

Domestic Mediumhair (black) Age: About 3 months (baby)

About 3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Size: About 3 lbs

About 3 lbs Personality: A playful , handsome black kitten who loves to chase toys

A , handsome black kitten who loves to chase toys Health: Fully vetted (per shelter); breed is a best guess

(per shelter); breed is a best guess Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs – Cumberland, RI

Jax is a fun, active little guy who’s ready to play and explore. If you’re looking for a kitten to grow up with your family, Jax might be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Jax and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (gray tabby)

Domestic Shorthair (gray tabby) Age: About 4 months (baby)

About 4 months (baby) Gender: Female

Size: About 2.6 lbs, petite

About 2.6 lbs, petite Personality: Affectionate and playful , a tiny tabby full of charm

, a tiny tabby full of charm Health: Fully vetted (per shelter); breed is a best guess

(per shelter); breed is a best guess Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs – Cumberland, RI

Claire is a small grey tabby with a big heart. She loves attention and playtime and is ready to share her sweet, kitten energy with a forever family.

👉 Meet Claire and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (orange tabby)

Domestic Mediumhair (orange tabby) Age: About 3 months (baby)

About 3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Size: About 3 lbs

About 3 lbs Personality: Affectionate and playful , loves snuggles and fun

, loves snuggles and fun Coat: Medium-haired orange tabby, very eye-catching

Medium-haired orange tabby, very eye-catching Health: Fully vetted (per shelter); breed is a best guess

(per shelter); breed is a best guess Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs – Cumberland, RI

Pickle is a handsome orange fluffball who’s just as happy cuddling as he is playing. If you’ve always wanted a classic orange tabby, he’s ready to meet you.

👉 Meet Pickle and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (buff tabby)

Domestic Mediumhair (buff tabby) Age: About 3 months (baby)

About 3 months (baby) Gender: Male

Size: About 3 lbs

About 3 lbs Personality: Playful and adventurous , ready for new experiences

, ready for new experiences Coat: Cream/buff tabby, medium hair

Cream/buff tabby, medium hair Health: Fully vetted (per shelter); breed is a best guess

(per shelter); breed is a best guess Adoption fee: $450

Shelter: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs – Cumberland, RI

Okra is a curious little explorer who’s eager to take on the world with his new family. If you want a kitten who will keep life interesting, Okra could be the one.

👉 Meet Okra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, now is a wonderful time to visit The Hotel for Homeless Dogs in Cumberland, RI and meet these little ones in person. Giving a shelter kitten a home opens up space for the next animal in need.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.