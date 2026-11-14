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🐱 Playful Cumberland Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Cumberland has some very sweet kittens waiting for families right now. All of these babies are at The Hotel for Homeless Dogs and are already vetted, so they’re ready to settle into a safe, loving home.
Astro
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (black)
- Age: About 3 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Size: About 2.5 lbs, sleek and petite
- Personality: A striking little black kitten with lots of room to grow into his handsome frame
- Health: Fully vetted (per shelter); breed is a best guess
- Adoption fee: $450
- Shelter: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs – Cumberland, RI
Astro is a sleek, shiny black kitten who’s still tiny but already turning heads. He’s ready for his forever home and would love to meet you in person so you can see just how handsome he is.
👉 Meet Astro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jax
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (black)
- Age: About 3 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Size: About 3 lbs
- Personality: A playful, handsome black kitten who loves to chase toys
- Health: Fully vetted (per shelter); breed is a best guess
- Adoption fee: $450
- Shelter: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs – Cumberland, RI
Jax is a fun, active little guy who’s ready to play and explore. If you’re looking for a kitten to grow up with your family, Jax might be your perfect match.
👉 Meet Jax and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Claire
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (gray tabby)
- Age: About 4 months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Size: About 2.6 lbs, petite
- Personality: Affectionate and playful, a tiny tabby full of charm
- Health: Fully vetted (per shelter); breed is a best guess
- Adoption fee: $450
- Shelter: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs – Cumberland, RI
Claire is a small grey tabby with a big heart. She loves attention and playtime and is ready to share her sweet, kitten energy with a forever family.
👉 Meet Claire and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pickle
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (orange tabby)
- Age: About 3 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Size: About 3 lbs
- Personality: Affectionate and playful, loves snuggles and fun
- Coat: Medium-haired orange tabby, very eye-catching
- Health: Fully vetted (per shelter); breed is a best guess
- Adoption fee: $450
- Shelter: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs – Cumberland, RI
Pickle is a handsome orange fluffball who’s just as happy cuddling as he is playing. If you’ve always wanted a classic orange tabby, he’s ready to meet you.
👉 Meet Pickle and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Okra
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (buff tabby)
- Age: About 3 months (baby)
- Gender: Male
- Size: About 3 lbs
- Personality: Playful and adventurous, ready for new experiences
- Coat: Cream/buff tabby, medium hair
- Health: Fully vetted (per shelter); breed is a best guess
- Adoption fee: $450
- Shelter: The Hotel for Homeless Dogs – Cumberland, RI
Okra is a curious little explorer who’s eager to take on the world with his new family. If you want a kitten who will keep life interesting, Okra could be the one.
👉 Meet Okra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a kitten to your home, now is a wonderful time to visit The Hotel for Homeless Dogs in Cumberland, RI and meet these little ones in person. Giving a shelter kitten a home opens up space for the next animal in need.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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