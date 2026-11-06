📅 Mainland boys varsity soccer at Cumberland High, Nov. 7

📅 Boys Varsity Soccer Game at Cumberland High School

Come cheer on the Mainland Regional High School boys varsity soccer team as they play at Cumberland High School (Gym 1).

Date: Saturday, 11/7/2026

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Cumberland High School – Gym 1

Teams: Mainland Regional HS Boys Varsity Soccer at Cumberland High School

This is a regular-season game listing from Mainland Regional High School District. Students, families, and community members are welcome to come out and support the team.