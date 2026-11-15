Looking for a feline friend in Cumberland, Maine? These adoptable cats and kittens from HART of Maine are ready to meet you and join loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Longhair (Maine Coon–type look)

Age: Baby (male)

Shelter: HART of Maine

Phone: (207) 829-4116

Big, handsome boy, already a pound bigger than his sisters

Very friendly, outgoing, and people-focused

Loves to cuddle and sleep with his humans, but also very playful

No dog exposure yet, but foster notes he’s confident and likely to do fine with dogs

👉 Meet AJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (female)

Shelter: HART of Maine

Phone: (207) 829-4116

Classic brown tabby with beautiful swirl markings

Playful kitten who loves catnip mice and string toys

Friendly litter, but needs a little time to warm up to new people

Has met a gentle dog but is quite afraid; would prefer a home without dogs or with very careful, slow introductions

👉 Meet Apple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (female)

Shelter: HART of Maine

Phone: (207) 829-4116

Dainty girl with very fine, super-short hair

Gentle, affectionate, and loving

Sleeps in bed with her foster parents and kitty siblings

Greets her people with soft pats and little “kisses” in the morning

Needs another cat in her new home for companionship

👉 Meet Aurelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Baby (female)

Shelter: HART of Maine

Phone: (207) 829-4116

Fluffy, beautiful kitten; one of four sisters

Especially sweet and cuddly, and loves to play

Shelter prefers she be adopted with a sibling or into a home that already has a cat

👉 Meet Cinnamon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Baby (female)

Shelter: HART of Maine

Phone: (207) 829-4116

Striking all-black kitten with glossy fur and golden eyes

Laid-back, people-loving, and “purrs on contact”

Needs a feline friend in the home

Has a brother (AJ) and sister (Aurelia) if you’re looking for a pair, or can be matched with your resident cat

👉 Meet Ekey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (female)

Shelter: HART of Maine

Phone: (207) 829-4116

Sweet, affectionate kitten now ready for her forever home

Came in as a tiny kitten with a very high fever and some neurological signs

After treatment, her tremors, rapid eye movements, and odd gait resolved

Shelter notes she is now doing extremely well and is ready for adoption

👉 Meet Piper and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (female)

Shelter: HART of Maine

Phone: (207) 829-4116

Short-haired tabby kitten, sister to Apple, Cinnamon, and Spice

Energetic, playful, and “cute as a button”

Loves boxes, tunnels, string toys, and chasing her sisters

Would love to go home with a sibling, or needs another cat in the home

👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Age: Baby (female)

Shelter: HART of Maine

Phone: (207) 829-4116

Fluffy, pretty kitten; one of the four sisters

Sweet and gentle, enjoys being petted

Loves to play and romp with her sisters

Used to older kids and enjoys napping on their laps

A bit scared of the foster family’s dog; may do best in a dog-free home or with very slow introductions

👉 Meet Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Baby (female)

Shelter: HART of Maine

Phone: (207) 829-4116

Young kitten looking for a forever home

Listed as “Paisley (aka Curl)”

Full details and personality notes are available on the shelter’s site

👉 See Paisley’s profile and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Age: Adult (female)

Shelter: HART of Maine

Phone: (207) 829-4116

Stunning adult cat with a strong “diva” personality

Not suited for first-time cat owners or homes with children

Likes handling on her own terms and may use her teeth when overstimulated

Has a habit of standing in the litter box and defecating over the side; adopters should be ready to place something to catch this and manage her setup

👉 Meet Miso and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, contact HART of Maine at (207) 829-4116 or visit their website at www.hartofme.org to submit an online application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.