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🐱 Playful Kittens & Unique Adult Cats Ready for Adoption in Cumberland, ME
Looking for a feline friend in Cumberland, Maine? These adoptable cats and kittens from HART of Maine are ready to meet you and join loving homes.
AJ
Breed: Domestic Longhair (Maine Coon–type look)
Age: Baby (male)
Shelter: HART of Maine
Phone: (207) 829-4116
- Big, handsome boy, already a pound bigger than his sisters
- Very friendly, outgoing, and people-focused
- Loves to cuddle and sleep with his humans, but also very playful
- No dog exposure yet, but foster notes he’s confident and likely to do fine with dogs
👉 Meet AJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apple
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (female)
Shelter: HART of Maine
Phone: (207) 829-4116
- Classic brown tabby with beautiful swirl markings
- Playful kitten who loves catnip mice and string toys
- Friendly litter, but needs a little time to warm up to new people
- Has met a gentle dog but is quite afraid; would prefer a home without dogs or with very careful, slow introductions
👉 Meet Apple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aurelia
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (female)
Shelter: HART of Maine
Phone: (207) 829-4116
- Dainty girl with very fine, super-short hair
- Gentle, affectionate, and loving
- Sleeps in bed with her foster parents and kitty siblings
- Greets her people with soft pats and little “kisses” in the morning
- Needs another cat in her new home for companionship
👉 Meet Aurelia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cinnamon
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: Baby (female)
Shelter: HART of Maine
Phone: (207) 829-4116
- Fluffy, beautiful kitten; one of four sisters
- Especially sweet and cuddly, and loves to play
- Shelter prefers she be adopted with a sibling or into a home that already has a cat
👉 Meet Cinnamon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ekey
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: Baby (female)
Shelter: HART of Maine
Phone: (207) 829-4116
- Striking all-black kitten with glossy fur and golden eyes
- Laid-back, people-loving, and “purrs on contact”
- Needs a feline friend in the home
- Has a brother (AJ) and sister (Aurelia) if you’re looking for a pair, or can be matched with your resident cat
👉 Meet Ekey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Piper
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (female)
Shelter: HART of Maine
Phone: (207) 829-4116
- Sweet, affectionate kitten now ready for her forever home
- Came in as a tiny kitten with a very high fever and some neurological signs
- After treatment, her tremors, rapid eye movements, and odd gait resolved
- Shelter notes she is now doing extremely well and is ready for adoption
👉 Meet Piper and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pumpkin
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (female)
Shelter: HART of Maine
Phone: (207) 829-4116
- Short-haired tabby kitten, sister to Apple, Cinnamon, and Spice
- Energetic, playful, and “cute as a button”
- Loves boxes, tunnels, string toys, and chasing her sisters
- Would love to go home with a sibling, or needs another cat in the home
👉 Meet Pumpkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spice
Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
Age: Baby (female)
Shelter: HART of Maine
Phone: (207) 829-4116
- Fluffy, pretty kitten; one of the four sisters
- Sweet and gentle, enjoys being petted
- Loves to play and romp with her sisters
- Used to older kids and enjoys napping on their laps
- A bit scared of the foster family’s dog; may do best in a dog-free home or with very slow introductions
👉 Meet Spice and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Paisley (aka Curl)
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Baby (female)
Shelter: HART of Maine
Phone: (207) 829-4116
- Young kitten looking for a forever home
- Listed as “Paisley (aka Curl)”
- Full details and personality notes are available on the shelter’s site
👉 See Paisley’s profile and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Miso
Breed: Domestic Shorthair
Age: Adult (female)
Shelter: HART of Maine
Phone: (207) 829-4116
- Stunning adult cat with a strong “diva” personality
- Not suited for first-time cat owners or homes with children
- Likes handling on her own terms and may use her teeth when overstimulated
- Has a habit of standing in the litter box and defecating over the side; adopters should be ready to place something to catch this and manage her setup
👉 Meet Miso and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, contact HART of Maine at (207) 829-4116 or visit their website at www.hartofme.org to submit an online application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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