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Cumberland
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at ACM Tonight
8 days ago
The ACM Theater Club will present Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on 2026-11-13 at 7:00 p.m. at the Dr. Robert S. Zimmer Theater. Tickets cost $10 for adults, $7 for students, and children age 5 and under are free, and seats are still available.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Allegany College of Maryland
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