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⚠️ Free cold-weather shelters open Nov. 14–16 in Cumberland County
🌧️ Cold Night Shelters Open Nov. 14–16 in Cumberland County
Cumberland County and the City of Fayetteville are opening special shelters because of expected below-freezing temperatures.
White Flag Shelters (32°F or below, 5 p.m.–5 a.m.) – Nov. 14–15
Cornerstone Christian Empowerment Center
111 N. Bragg Blvd., Spring Lake
Hours: 6 p.m.–8 a.m. (intake 5:30–9 p.m.)
Shuttle to/from Fayetteville Cares Day Resource Center, 128 S. King St.
Pick-up 5 p.m., return 7:30 a.m.
Dinner & breakfast provided
Contact: 910-922-6212, [email protected]
Word Church of Spring Lake
405 N. Main St., Spring Lake
Intake: 3–9 p.m.
Shuttles to/from Headquarters Library (300 Maiden Ln.), Manna Men’s Shelter (913 Person St.), Food Lion (342 N. Eastern Blvd.)
Dinner & breakfast provided
Contact: 910-248-6270, [email protected]
Winter Weather Shelter (39°F or below, 5 p.m.–9 a.m.) – Nov. 14–16
The Salvation Army of the Sandhills
245 Alexander St., Fayetteville
Hours: 5 p.m.–9 a.m.
Dinner at 5 p.m.
Open to individuals and families; security screenings at check-in.
Residents are urged to check on neighbors and older adults and bring pets indoors during freezing weather.
More Info: County Opens White Flag Shelters Nov. 14 - 15; Win...
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