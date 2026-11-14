🌧️ Cold Night Shelters Open Nov. 14–16 in Cumberland County

Cumberland County and the City of Fayetteville are opening special shelters because of expected below-freezing temperatures.

White Flag Shelters (32°F or below, 5 p.m.–5 a.m.) – Nov. 14–15

Cornerstone Christian Empowerment Center

111 N. Bragg Blvd., Spring Lake

Hours: 6 p.m.–8 a.m. (intake 5:30–9 p.m.)

Shuttle to/from Fayetteville Cares Day Resource Center, 128 S. King St.

Pick-up 5 p.m., return 7:30 a.m.

Dinner & breakfast provided

Contact: 910-922-6212, [email protected]

Word Church of Spring Lake

405 N. Main St., Spring Lake

Intake: 3–9 p.m.

Shuttles to/from Headquarters Library (300 Maiden Ln.), Manna Men’s Shelter (913 Person St.), Food Lion (342 N. Eastern Blvd.)

Dinner & breakfast provided

Contact: 910-248-6270, [email protected]

Winter Weather Shelter (39°F or below, 5 p.m.–9 a.m.) – Nov. 14–16

The Salvation Army of the Sandhills

245 Alexander St., Fayetteville

Hours: 5 p.m.–9 a.m.

Dinner at 5 p.m.

Open to individuals and families; security screenings at check-in.

Residents are urged to check on neighbors and older adults and bring pets indoors during freezing weather.